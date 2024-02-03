By Anna Ellis • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 11:00

Villajoyosa unleashes techno-magic. Image: Ayuntamiento de Villajoyosa.

Villajoyosa has introduced a new technological tool for enjoying 360º images.

The tool can be used starting with the immersive experience of the Desembarco (Disembarkation) event during the Moors and Christians festivities.

This initiative, presented by the Councillor for Festivals, Jaime Santamaría, and the Councilor for Tourism, Rosa Llorca, is designed to showcase the technological perspective of festivals and make them visible to professionals in the sector.

The pilot project focuses on the Desembarco event, where Saracen boats invade the central beach amid a spectacular light show, sound, and gunpowder.

The technology allows users worldwide to enjoy the festival virtually through 360º images, immersing themselves in the excitement of the event.

Rosa Llorca confirmed the use of new immersive reality technology to promote festivals, which are significant tourist attractions for destinations.

The 360º images provide a virtual reality experience, enabling users to feel like participants in the Moors and Christians festivities.

Users can choose between experiencing the event from the perspective of a Moorish or Christian festival-goer, selecting various scenarios and moments of the Disembarkation.