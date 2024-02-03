By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 15:11

Vive Fuengirola con Amor Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

‘Vive Fuengirola con Amor’ (Live Fuengirola with Love) has programmed more than 20 events to liven up the town from February 12 to 18.

The Mayor Ana Mula, accompanied by the Councillor for Festivities, Isabel Moreno, presented the celebration, which will bring together various leisure, sporting and cultural events for all ages with the aim of commemorating Valentine’s Day in all the town’s neighbourhoods. More than 30 local businesses have joined this initiative.

“Fuengirola is a lively city all year round; cheerful, open and dynamic. Many citizens from other places come here attracted by that and this, in turn, benefits our local economy”, said the Mayor.

It is an event that started in 2020 to promote economic activity in the area during this time of year when the town registers fewer visitors. The businesses involved in this initiative will also contribute by organising different activities individually or jointly and offering promotions and discounts on their services or products.

“The aim is to continue to show that Fuengirola is a place to have a good time and to celebrate love in all its expressions. There will be music, magic, children’s theatre, sports, parades, cooking competitions and parties for singles, among other activities”, said Ana Mula.

The full programme can be consulted at this link