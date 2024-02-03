Voices of the valleys

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 8:16
Photo: Côr Meibion Morlais
Ricky Lavazza is performing with special guests, the Welsh male voice choir Côr Meibion Morlais, Mario Ross and Emma Prothero for an evening of music and song for St. David’s Day at the Teatro Salón Varietés in Fuengirola on Saturday March 2 and again on Tuesday March 5 at the Moonlight Theatre, Sunset Beach Club, Benalmadena.
Ricky posted on social media that he was, “finally fulfilling my dream of singing with a Welsh Male Voice Choir.I am absolutely delighted to announce that Cor Meibion Morlais from Ferndale, South Wales will be joining me for 2 very special concerts”.
The choir sing all kinds of music, from opera choruses and religious works to folk songs and jazz to pop songs and Musical Theatre, with most of their concerts including a selection from all these genres with of course, a strong Welsh bias.
For more details and tickets contact the venues: boxoffice@salonvarietestheatre.com or info@sunsetbeachclub.com
