Wine Tasting at Age Concern 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 13:08
Wine tasting
Photo: Rawpixel CC / Kelly Ishmael
Local wine connoisseur, Nicky Lloyd, who runs her own wine tour business, has agreed to conduct a wine tasting for Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro Branch at the Social and Activity Centre in San Pedro on Thursday February 22 at 6pm.
The event includes: 5 different wines, a tasting template, a tasting booklet with information about all the wines with space to write notes on each, bread sticks, a cheese platter, a cured meats platter. Especially for Age Concern, Nicky has organised this for only €25 per person. Spaces are limited to 20 and payment is required in advance. Spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.
Please book quickly by email to info@ageconcernmarbella.com with your name and number of places required.
Payment can be made: using credit or debit card using the Age Concern Paypal page; at the Centre on a Monday between 11am and 1pm or by direct transfer to their bank account at – Asociacion Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro, IBAN – ES15 0081 2097 6700 0125 3229. For all payments please put ‘Wine & your name’ in the Notes/Reference field.
Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro is keen to tackle the loneliness that many suffer in their later years in Spain, without their families here to take care of them. They hold coffee mornings at different locations to make it easy for anyone to attend in their local area. This is an opportunity to meet other people living in the area and they also plan to have lunches and visits to places of interest in the area from time to time. Check out the website for up-to-date information.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.