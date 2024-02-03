Wine Tasting at Age Concern 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 03 Feb 2024 • 13:08

Wine tasting Photo: Rawpixel CC / Kelly Ishmael

Local wine connoisseur, Nicky Lloyd, who runs her own wine tour business, has agreed to conduct a wine tasting for Age Concern Marbella & San Pedro Branch at the Social and Activity Centre in San Pedro on Thursday February 22 at 6pm.

The event includes: 5 different wines, a tasting template, a tasting booklet with information about all the wines with space to write notes on each, bread sticks, a cheese platter, a cured meats platter. Especially for Age Concern, Nicky has organised this for only €25 per person. Spaces are limited to 20 and payment is required in advance. Spaces will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

Please book quickly by email to info@ageconcernmarbella.com with your name and number of places required.

Payment can be made: using credit or debit card using the Age Concern Paypal page; at the Centre on a Monday between 11am and 1pm or by direct transfer to their bank account at – Asociacion Age Concern Marbella-San Pedro, IBAN – ES15 0081 2097 6700 0125 3229. For all payments please put ‘Wine & your name’ in the Notes/Reference field.

Age Concern Marbella and San Pedro is keen to tackle the loneliness that many suffer in their later years in Spain, without their families here to take care of them. They hold coffee mornings at different locations to make it easy for anyone to attend in their local area. This is an opportunity to meet other people living in the area and they also plan to have lunches and visits to places of interest in the area from time to time. Check out the website for up-to-date information.