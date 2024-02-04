152 works by Picasso on loan

By Kevin Fraser Park •
The President of the Board of Trustees of the Museo Picasso Málaga (MPM), Arturo Bernal (Regional Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport of the Junta de Andalucía), together with Bernard Ruiz-Picasso, in his capacity as co-president of the Almine and Bernard Ruiz-Picasso Foundation (FABA), agreed, on Monday January 29, the temporary transfer to the MPM of 152 works by Picasso belonging to FABA.
This will bring a valuable collection that will create a new exhibition, consisting of over 20 works by Picasso, 50 of which belong to the Museum’s own collection. The new collection can be visited over the next three years.
The museum’s new exhibition opens on Tuesday March 19 and will be open to the public until spring 2027. The exhibition will be entitled “Pablo Picasso: Structures of Invention”, and will exhibit paintings, sculptures, drawings, ceramics and graphic works, revealing new connections between the pieces.
This new format promises to surprise and arouse the interest of art lovers to revisit the Museo Picasso Málaga or to visit it for the first time. During the mounting of the exhibition, the exhibition “The Echo of Picasso” will remain open to the public and the educational and cultural activities of the MPM will continue at full pace.
