By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 19:13

Photo: Orquesta Sinfónica Orbis

The Palacio de la Paz in Fuengirola is the venue for the concert ‘A Valentine’s Day with Orbis‘ on Friday February 16. This musical show, which will take place at 8pm is free of charge and is part of the programme of activities of the Department of Culture of the Town Hall of Fuengirola.

“The second musical event, which will be held at the Palacio de la Paz in February, is called ‘A Valentine’s Day with Orbis’ and will be performed by the Orbis Symphony Orchestra,” explained councillor Rodrigo Romero, adding that the Orbis Cultural Association’s maxim has always been, “to bring culture closer to society, always seeking to attract new audiences to the concert halls”.

The orchestra has put together a programme with works from the most eloquent and vibrant post-romanticism through composers such as Mahler, Tchaikovsky, Rachmaninov, to Gabriel Bussi, a contemporary composer whose Symphonic Poem ‘Let’s Follow the Path‘ will be performed for the first time.

This musical performance will feature the following repertoire: Tchaikovsky: Romeo & Juliet Fantasy Overture, TH.42; Elgar: Salut D ‘Amour; Mahler: Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor: IV. Adagietto. Sehr langsam; Torroba: Luisa Fernanda. “From this peaceful corner of Madrid’; Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 2: III. Adagio; Rimsky-Korsakov: Sheherazade Op. 35: The Young Prince and Princess; and Puccini: La bohème, Act I: “O soave fanciulla”.