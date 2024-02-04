Axarquía Region revolutionises tourism with ‘Geor’ app

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 23:01
Explore Axarquía's charm with the new Geor app
Image: Shutterstock/ Kaspars Grinvalds
THE Axarquía region has unveiled a new mobile app designed to provide tourists with comprehensive information about its towns, heritage, gastronomy, and natural spaces. The initiative was presented by Jorge Martín, President of the Regional Town Councils of Axarquía, along with Jesús Pérez Atencia, Vice President for Tourism, and Álvaro Hurtado, President of APTA.
The app, named ‘Geor,’ is the first official tourism application for the Axarquía region and is a collaborative effort involving all 31 towns. It features tabs offering details on routes, gastronomy, the Axarquía Film Office, brochures, ecotourism, and golf, among other attractions, using QR codes for quick and convenient access.
The officials also announced the creation of the Axarquía Regional Tourism Board, underlining the importance of showcasing the region’s proximity to Málaga. The introduction of the Geor app aligns with the broader strategy of modernising promotional materials and enhancing the digital presence of Axarquía‘s tourist offerings, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and tech-savvy tourism practices. The app is seen as a dynamic tool to keep visitors informed about the latest developments and attractions across the coastal and inland areas of Axarquía.
