By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 12:35

Photo: Simant Duo

The Musical Duo revives the greatest hits of the 80s on their new national tour. Simant Dúo, consisting of he international trumpeter and European Culture Prize winner Rubén Simeó and the talented pianist Antonio Morant, return to the music scene with the new ‘Back to the 80s’ tour to present their third studio album, which, with the same name, was released in January.

They will be stopping at Malaga on their tour, at Elcamm on Saturday March 9 at 9pm. Tickets are available now from emotionalevents.es

Following the line of their previous and successful “Skyward tour”, the two virtuoso musicians will continue to demonstrate their ability to fuse genres and styles, making a tour of great international hits of the 80s. As the first preview of the new album, in November, Simant Duo premiered “Livin’ on a Prayer”, the timeless Bon Jovi classic that became an anthem of hope and motivation in 1986, which now, 27 years later, the duo has reimagined, with a unique and audacious interpretation. The combination of talent, innovation and passion ensures that Simant Duo continue to make their unique mark on the contemporary music scene.

The young Spaniards Rubén Simeó and Antonio Morant (Valencia, 1991), together known as Simant Duo, have been working together since 2018, making recordings and performing more than 50 concerts annuallyboth nationally and internationally. The duo break boundaries between different genres of music, from classical to pop to cinematic with their undeniable passion and incredible talent.

Tickets are on sale now. Given the high demand and enthusiasm of their many fans, they are expected to sell out quickly. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable musical experience.