Carnival returns to Cuevas del Almanzora

By John Smith • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 12:03

The Mayor and Councillor for Carnival unveil the new poster Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council

Carnival 2024 in Cuevas del Almanzora will run from February 10 to 17 and promises to be an exciting week with prizes for the best costumes.

10,000 people expected for the Grand Parade

There is something on every day with popular events such as the creation of masks, burial of the sardine with the highlight being the Grand Parade which takes place on February 17.

Some 30 different groups have indicated that they will take part in the parade and based on past experience, the organisers are expecting around 10,000 spectators to arrive in the town.

Announcing the programme and unveiling the special poster on February 2, the mayor, Antonio Fernández, reminded everyone of the importance of the carnival to the town and looking back to the Franco era explained that even though at some stages these events were banned, Cuevas continued to enjoy its own brand of carnival.

There will be music on several days and the climax which is the parade will start at 5pm on the last day and by 11pm, the winners will have been announced and those with the stamina will then be able to enjoy music from three different sets of performers.