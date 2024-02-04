Chili Pepes in Estepona 

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 18:00
Photo: Facebook / Chili Pepes
Louie Louie in Estepona is the venue on Friday February 9 at 11pm to see one of the best Red Hot Chili peppers tribute bands – Chili Pepes.
The band pays tribute to one of the most important Funk/Rock bands in history: the famous Red Hot Chilli Peppers, active since 1983. Their powerful live show will teleport the audience for a few hours to California with the most faithful live performance to the Angelinos that you can find.
In 2023, Dani, Pepe, Rubén and Paco celebrated a decade in the music business, and their repertoire includes the classics “Under The Bridge”, “Give it Away”, “Other Side” and “Californication”, to name just a few.
The real Red Hot Chilli Peppers were formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s and are still active today with the original vocalist and bassist, Anthony Kiedis and Michael Flea, who were joined in 1988 by drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, although the latter left in 1992 and from 2019 to the present day.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.