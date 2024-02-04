Chili Pepes in Estepona 

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 18:00

Photo: Facebook / Chili Pepes

Louie Louie in Estepona is the venue on Friday February 9 at 11pm to see one of the best Red Hot Chili peppers tribute bands – Chili Pepes.

The band pays tribute to one of the most important Funk/Rock bands in history: the famous Red Hot Chilli Peppers, active since 1983. Their powerful live show will teleport the audience for a few hours to California with the most faithful live performance to the Angelinos that you can find.

In 2023, Dani, Pepe, Rubén and Paco celebrated a decade in the music business, and their repertoire includes the classics “Under The Bridge”, “Give it Away”, “Other Side” and “Californication”, to name just a few.

The real Red Hot Chilli Peppers were formed in Los Angeles in the 1980s and are still active today with the original vocalist and bassist, Anthony Kiedis and Michael Flea, who were joined in 1988 by drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante, although the latter left in 1992 and from 2019 to the present day.