DNA backs Lamborghini lovechild’s claim

By Linda Hall • Updated: 04 Feb 2024 • 14:20

FERRUCCIO LAMBORGINI: Creator of the famous marque could be Flavia Borzone’s grandfather Photo credit: CC/Author unknown

A Bologna court will decide whether Flavia Borzone, a 35-year-old beautician, is the daughter of Tonino Lamborghini.

Flavia, who lives in Naples, maintains that DNA from a drinking straw used by his daughter Elettra proves that the two women are sisters.

Tonino Lamborghini (76), whose Ferruccio father created the ultimate luxury car, in turn accuses Flavia and her mother Rosalba Colosimo of defamation, insisting that he has no biological link to Borzone. His lawyers also told the court that the DNA material was taken without his daughter’s knowledge.

The beautician said she had always suspected that she was the outcome of the relationship between Lamborghini and her mother, who met him in 1980. He had given her a lift after he saw her waiting for a bus in Milan and Flavia was born in 1988.

“I just want to know whose daughter I am,” she told the court.

“She had this niggle for a long time,” her lawyer explained. She did not resemble her father and had heard her mother tell him during arguments that Flavia was not his daughter.

In 2019 she visited Lamborghini, who admitted his involvement with Rosalba Colosimo during a conversation which Flavia recorded. As he had refused a DNA test, Flavia hired private detectives who eventually managed to acquire the drinking straw used by his daughter.

Flavia was not pursuing the case for financial reasons, her mother said.

“My daughter doesn’t want money, she just wants the truth,” Ms Colosimo told the Italian media. “If it had been all about the money, I would have done all this when Flavia was two years old.”

The Bologna hearing was adjourned on January 31, with a verdict due in March.