El Oceano reopens

Photo: Facebook / Johnny Baker
The El Oceano hotel and restaurant reopens on Friday March 29 in time for easter and, on Good Friday Zing Duo will perform and then Johnny Baker will entertain you on Saturday March 30.
Zing Duo’s style of music ranges from laid-back acoustic sets to the best pop, soul and Motown party classics, including today’s chart hits. They also have Italian and Spanish songs in their repertoire.
Zing are two accomplished musicians, having performed in stadiums, theatres and the best venues around the world. This friendly duo consists of Gillian on saxophone and Carmine on keyboards. Both sing lead and backing vocals.
Johnny Baker is one of the most popular artists on the Costa del Sol. Join El Oceano regular, the amazing Johnny Baker, the pianist brings smooth tunes during the meal, then some get-up-and-dance classics when you’re ready to hit the dancefloor.
Born in London, Johnny has been entertaining audiences for over 30 years in many countries around the world. Now living in Marbella for the past 15 years, Johnny continues to be the resident pianist at El Oceano Beach Hotel.
An amazing menu and a great party atmosphere are guaranteed at El Oceano Beachfront Restaurant. Book your table now at the website – oceanohotel.com
