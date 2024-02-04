Trending:

Fin Whale sighting off the Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 22:19

Caption: Mesmerising Moment Image: Wikipedia/Aqqa Rosing-Asvid

A group of four fin whales were spotted off the coast of Aguilas on February 1. Landscape, nature, and weather photographer Mario Navarro captured the images just off the coast at sunset. Later that same evening he captured another pair gracefully passing through.

The Majestic Fin Whales of the Region of Murcia

Fin whales are the second longest animal on earth surpassed only by the blue whale usually travel between April and October from Southern France to the strait of Gibraltar and while on this route they pass the shores of Murcia. If you are in the right place at the right time off the coast of Cartagena, Aguilas, and Mazarron, especially in the months of June and July, you might catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures.

For more Costa Calida news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading