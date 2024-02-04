Fin Whale sighting off the Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 22:19

Caption: Mesmerising Moment Image: Wikipedia/Aqqa Rosing-Asvid

A group of four fin whales were spotted off the coast of Aguilas on February 1. Landscape, nature, and weather photographer Mario Navarro captured the images just off the coast at sunset. Later that same evening he captured another pair gracefully passing through.

The Majestic Fin Whales of the Region of Murcia

Fin whales are the second longest animal on earth surpassed only by the blue whale usually travel between April and October from Southern France to the strait of Gibraltar and while on this route they pass the shores of Murcia. If you are in the right place at the right time off the coast of Cartagena, Aguilas, and Mazarron, especially in the months of June and July, you might catch a glimpse of these majestic creatures.

Impresionante momento! Dos ballenas rorcuales con los últimos colores del atardecer, es el segundo animal más grande del planeta. 1/2/24 pic.twitter.com/fruvQTDEZu — Mario Navarro (@Mario17N) February 1, 2024

