How to put on your carnival make-up

Get ready for carnival! The Youth Department of Fuengirola Town Hall has organised a free Carnival make-up workshop, aimed at young people aged 12 to 37, which will take place on Saturday February 10 from 11am to 1pm, in the Colores de Los Boliches building.
“On the occasion of the Carnival festivities, the Department of Youth has organised a make-up workshop to be held on February 10 and which is aimed primarily at young people living in Fuengirola,” said councillor Isaac Vargas, adding that, “participants in this activity will learn simple make-up tricks to have a great time at thecarnival.
What is carnival without the perfect face to complement the costume? According to make-up artist and owner of Urban Beauty, Jeneva Whorms, make-up plays an important role in completing the look. “You really don’t want your face to look ‘blah’. What you want is to use colours on your face to complement the costume.” Bright colours for both lips and eyes, glitters, feathers, are some of the complementing factors that will create a wow effect come parade day.
“We encourage all our young people to take part in the different activities that we offer them and that we organise to give them the opportunity to prepare for the different events,” concluded Isaac Vargas.
