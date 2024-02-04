I Love Reggaeton comes to Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
I Love Reggaeton
The ‘I Love Reggaeton’ Festival arrives in Marbella in July for the first time.
The largest concert venue on the Costa del Sol, the Oasisss Marbella Fest, will host on Friday July 26 the biggest event dedicated to reviving the hits that made the first reggaeton generation fall in love. The event promises a great line-up with artists who are known in this musical genre worldwide.
It’s a musical event that has already conquered the main Spanish cities on its national tours in 2022 and 2023 and it finally arrives in Marbella and does so in the middle of summer with a technological show that includes the live performance of ten international artists and the best dance sessions played by Dame Más Gasolina DJs. Alexis & Fido and Cali & El Dandee headline the bill. Full details are available at the website lovereggaetonmarbella.sharemusic.es
Reggaeton, is a genre of music largely shaped by the African diaspora, blending such styles as dancehall from Jamaica, reggae en español from Panama, el underground from Puerto Rico, and hip-hop from the United States.
Although the beginnings of reggaeton are disputed, many historians point to Panama City, where the descendants of West Indian workers, many of whom had emigrated from Jamaica and Barbados to help build the Panama Canal, created a new type of music called reggae en español.
The promoter Sharemusic!, creator of the musical phenomenon ‘I Love Reggaeton’, pays tribute to this musical genre and tickets are available now from the website.
