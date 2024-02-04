ITV stations install electric chargers

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 14:47
Spotlighting the new ITV charging service
Credit: Junta de Andalucia
One of the worries that drivers have concerning the changeover to electric vehicles is the difficulty in finding charging points, especially in more rural areas.
Electricity is expensive and not everyone can afford to have a charging point installed at home so options include street chargers, petrol station charging at a cost but there is a new option which has been introduced in 2024.
The Junta de Andalucia has spent €4.2 million of mainly European funds to install 168 solar powered charging points at the 70 ITV stations it owns through the public company Veiasa in Andalucia.
Two cars connected to a double charging unit can completely recover 100 per cent of battery life in two hours or a single vehicle can achieve that in one hour.
Although initially this service was intended only for ITV customers, the Junta de Andalucia Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines has decided that all those who own electric vehicles will be able to use the charging points.
To do this however, access will be controlled electronically from the station, so the user must request activation of the service at the ITV office itself.
At the moment there appear to be just five ITV stations with charging points in the entire Almeria Province but it is likely that more information will be available concerning other suitable charging points from Veiasa over the coming weeks.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
