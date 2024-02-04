Metallic Bodies in Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 15:00

Photo exhibition Photos: Torremolinos Town Hall

The artist Dennis Manarchy is exhibiting his works of ‘metallic bodies’ in the ‘Elena Laverón’ hall of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre. A work made up of a selection of 36 images under the title ‘Metal’, which the photographer began more than a decade ago.

The exhibition ‘Metal’ can be visited until February 29 from Monday to Friday from 9.30am to 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, and on Saturdays from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

In the works, Manarchy portrays models made up with silver spray paint and dresses them with gadgets from the private collection of fantastic objects of Steve Erenberg, known as ‘Radio Guy’. Objects he has collected for decades and which are medical oddities and industrial artefacts, objects always seen from an artist’s point of view rather than their functionality.

The ‘Metal’ series is exhibited with large-format images produced by the sublimation technique, some on metallic textile and others on Chromaluxe aluminium plate, which maximises the metallic sensation of the images captured by the artist.

Dennis Manarchy is a native of Rockford, Illinois (USA) and he served as an apprentice to legendary photographer Irving Penn. His commercial career includes work for major international brands such as Porsche, Nike, Harley Davidson, Dior, The Gap, Apple, Kodak and Panasonic. He has also worked for international magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Zoom, Photo, Life and Time, with work that has received numerous awards.

