Only just more people than vehicles

By John Smith • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 11:06

One tractor for every 75 people in Almeria Province Credit: La Asociación Club Amigos de los Tractores Clásicos flickr

It’s not just big cities which seem to be overtaken by huge numbers of vehicles, but according to a report from SIMA (a statistics division of the Junta de Andalucia) Almeria Province has almost as many vehicles as people.

With just over 750,000 counted as residents in the latest census, between them, they own more than 610,000 motor vehicles of one type or another.

Sounds a huge number but bear in mind that with a lot of agricultural activity, there is a need for tractors and other vehicles involved in harvesting and many people need their own transport to get to and from work.

Almost half of the population owns a car of some sort and there are almost 100,000 motor bikes and mopeds, especially useful for families with growing children so if the population grows, so does the volume of private vehicles on the roads.