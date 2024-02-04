Processional Marches Contest returns to Albox

By John Smith • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 12:48

The Albox Municipal Band in performance Credit: Albox Municipal Band Facebook

On Saturday February 18, three bands will be performing free of charge at the Water and Health Centre in Albox as the Processional Marches Contest returns.

14 years since last competition

It is 14 years since the last time that the competition was held in the town and taking part will be the Albox Municipal Music Band, the Virgen de la Amargura Musical Group from Lorca and the María Santísima de la Estrella Musical Group from Granada.

This has been a deliberate decision made by the Albox Council in conjunction with the five local Brotherhoods as Municipal Bands are forever linked with Easter Holy Parades.

National Tourist Interest

As the Albox Holy Week festivities are classified as an event of National Tourist Interest in Andalucia the Council wants to promote the Municipal Band and give it as much exposure as possible as part of its campaign to be seen to promote the traditions of the municipality.

The competition starts at noon on February 18 and it is hoped that an audience of several hundred from across Almeria will be attracted to the event.