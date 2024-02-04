Processional Marches Contest returns to Albox

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 12:48
The Albox Municipal Band in performance
Credit: Albox Municipal Band Facebook
On Saturday February 18, three bands will be performing free of charge at the Water and Health Centre in Albox as the Processional Marches Contest returns.
It is 14 years since the last time that the competition was held in the town and taking part will be the Albox Municipal Music Band, the Virgen de la Amargura Musical Group from Lorca and the María Santísima de la Estrella Musical Group from Granada.
This has been a deliberate decision made by the Albox Council in conjunction with the five local Brotherhoods as Municipal Bands are forever linked with Easter Holy Parades.
As the Albox Holy Week festivities are classified as an event of National Tourist Interest in Andalucia the Council wants to promote the Municipal Band and give it as much exposure as possible as part of its campaign to be seen to promote the traditions of the municipality.
The competition starts at noon on February 18 and it is hoped that an audience of several hundred from across Almeria will be attracted to the event.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
