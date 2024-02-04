Spoonful of delight: Los Belones stew route returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 22:48
Savor the Flavor
Image: Shutterstock/ Svetlana Monyakova
THE beloved tapas route titled ‘Grandma’s Stew Route’ began on February 2 and will continue until February 18 in selected tapas bars and restaurants in Los Belones and La Manga. Organised by the Los Belones Merchants Association this is the ninth year this popular event will be held.
For €3.50 patrons can taste the best stews of the Region of Murcia accompanied by a drink at Apicoco Bar & Grill, El Tato, La Barra, Brasería Garnacha, La Rusticana, Pablo Guardiola, The Scotsman, Tapería Jacinto y Elena, Terraza del Sol, and Venta El Sabinar.
Traditional dishes like fabada, spare ribs, cod stew, tripe, lentils, chickpeas, Cartagena‘s michirones, and even the international beef bourguignon stew are among the many dishes to be tried along the ‘Ruta de la Cuchara’ (the route of the spoon).
Additionally, a €200 shopping voucher for Los Belones stores will be up for grabs so don’t miss out, try some delicious stews and enter the draw for €200!
