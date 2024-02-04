By John Smith •
Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 13:31
Have a coffee or brave a gondola at the busy resort
The Almanzora Group of Friends was officially founded in 2000 and it now exists to do what it says, literally getting people together as friends.
With a library and numerous events it serves the English speaking community in a number of towns including Arboleas, Albox, Alfoquia and Huercal Overa.
On Monday February 19, it is planning a day trip to the Sierra Nevada Ski Resort and Nevada Shopping Centre with pick ups and returns at the towns mentioned above and cost is €22 for members and €27 for non-members.
Assuming that the road to the ski resort is not closed because of snow (and if so, the coach will divert to the el Dornajo Visitors Centre and then to the shopping centre) there will be a two hour stay at the resort and the adventurous could perhaps take a ride in a gondola (discount if you have a pensioner’s card).
Then the coach will take everyone to the Nevada centre which with 240 shops and restaurants, there will be several hours of retail enjoyment before heading back home.
Bookings (if space is still available) have to be made in person at the Library and Social Centre on Plaza San Antonio in Albox but visit https://www.almanzoragof.org/ to find out more about the organisation
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
