Water wisdom in Rincon de la Victoria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Feb 2024 • 23:10

Navigating Change Image: Shutterstock/ J.J. Gouin

IN response to the urgent need to address the water crisis and promote responsible usage, the Rincón de la Victoria Town Council has preliminarily approved some new rules regulating the efficient management of water resources in the area.

Mayor Salado’s Initiative for Sustainable Water Usage

Propelled by Mayor Francisco Salado, the regulation aims to enhance water resource usage and penalise any misuse of potable water. Mayor Salado explained that these rules will propel the town towards sustainable water use, particularly given the current emergency facing the town, the region, and the province.

New Regulations for Efficient Water Management

The new regulation covers topics ranging from general provisions to measures for efficient water use, water discipline, and a penalty regime. Key provisions include promoting alternative water resources for non-potable uses, managing leaks, and implementing measures during exceptional drought situations.

Setting an Example for Responsible Water Use

Mayor Salado expressed concern about inefficient water usage practices, such as terrace cleaning and car washing, and he is hoping these new rules set an example for other towns.

