World Day Against Cancer Almeria

José Ortiz Bernal and others spoke out against cancer
Credit: AECC Almeria Facebook
Sunday February 4 was World Day Against Cancer and the AECC Almeria (Asociacion contra el cancer en Almeria) took to the streets of the capital to show its commitment in the fight against the disease.
A large human green ribbon appeared in the Plaza de la Constitucion and supporters from various different organisations took part in the display and those taking part in different sports across the Province wore green armbands to highlight the constant need to fight the insidious disease.
A special call for support was presented by cancer sufferer María Angeles Arcos followed by speeches from local politicians as well as former FC Almeria footballer José Ortiz Bernal.
The AECC issued a formal note of thanks to all those in Almeria who recognised the importance of the day, not forgetting the thousands of patients who suffer from the disease in various forms every year.
