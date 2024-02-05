A student from Malaga becomes ‘Ambassador for a day’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
15 winners from all over Spain
What is the day-to-day life of an ambassador like? This is what the 15 winners of the second edition of the British Embassy’s ‘Ambassador for a Day’ programme have been able to find out.
The students, aged between 16 and 18 and from all over Spain, have had the opportunity to talk to ambassadors and diplomats from different countries stationed in Madrid and learn the skills needed to dedicate themselves to diplomacy.
Among the winners is 17-year-old student Lara Villalba from Malaga, after her text explaining how she would promote peace in today’s world was shortlisted from among 200 entries.
“With initiatives such as ‘Ambassador for a day‘, we want young women to get to know the diplomatic world from the inside and see that it is within their reach. Therefore, I hope that the 15 winners from all over Spain who have visited us have learned and enjoyed all the activities,” said the Minister Counsellor of the British Embassy, Sarah Cowley.
Lara Villalba said that it has been an, “extremely interesting and enriching” experience. “The programme motivates me and gives me hope that in the future I will be able to dedicate myself to something related to international relations” ,she said.
“It has been a pleasure to share my experience with them and to observe the enthusiasm with which they face their future. It reminded me of when I started my career and, who knows, we might find ourselves in the world of diplomacy in a few years’ time,” said Sarah Cowley.
