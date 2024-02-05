Ara Malikian's musical odyssey: The incredible history of violin.

By Anna Ellis •
“The Ara Malikian World Tour” is set to make a return to La Nucía on February 11 at 7:00 PM.
Ara Malikian, a Spanish violinist of Lebanese origin and Armenian descent, will take the audience on a musical journey through his life with his new album, “The Incredible History of Violin.”
Having garnered global acclaim, Malikian has graced the stages of major capitals worldwide, including London, Paris, Rome, Moscow, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Lima, Santiago de Chile, Beijing, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Belgrade, Bratislava, Madrid, Lisbon, Berlin, and more.
This concert promises a unique, intimate, and personal experience for attendees.
For more information or to reserve your tickets, La Nucia’s Auditorium can be reached at Plaça de l’Almàssera, 1, 03530 La Nucía, via email at cultura@lanucia.es, or by calling (+34) 96 689 75 70.
The Box Office operates from Monday to Friday, with hours from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, as well as Saturdays from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.
