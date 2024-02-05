Celebrating tomatoes from Almeria

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 19:30
Tucking in to the local tomatoes
Credit: Almeria City Council
To celebrate the granting of Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for La Cañada Tomato, the Minister for Agriculture of the Junta de Andalucia arranged a special event.
Bearing in mind the current attack by French Farmers on lorries delivering fresh product from Spain, including large volumes of Almerian tomatoes, this was probably the ideal time to promote this star export.
According to Minister Carmen Crespo, last year, Almeria produced some 180,000 tons of the red fruit (which is considered a vegetable) and generated income of more than €260 million, so it is an important crop for both the Province and also the country.
As well as supplying around 25 per cent of the Spanish tomato market and exporting into Europe, the Almerian tomato also benefits from Ramadan with significant sales to both Morocco and Turkey.
The mayor of Almería, María del Mar Vázquez, also confirmed her Council’s wholehearted support for the tomato as La Cañada is effectively a superb of the city and generates considerable wealth for all involved.
The event ended with a tasting of La Cañada PGI tomato by all those present, which highlighted the extraordinary quality of this product, which is highlighted as it is only one of the two tomato granted PGI in Europe, along with the Pomodoro di Pachino from Sicily.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.