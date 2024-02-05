Celebrating tomatoes from Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 19:30

Tucking in to the local tomatoes Credit: Almeria City Council

To celebrate the granting of Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) for La Cañada Tomato, the Minister for Agriculture of the Junta de Andalucia arranged a special event.

French Farmers blockade

Bearing in mind the current attack by French Farmers on lorries delivering fresh product from Spain, including large volumes of Almerian tomatoes, this was probably the ideal time to promote this star export.

According to Minister Carmen Crespo, last year, Almeria produced some 180,000 tons of the red fruit (which is considered a vegetable) and generated income of more than €260 million, so it is an important crop for both the Province and also the country.

Exported to Moslem countries

As well as supplying around 25 per cent of the Spanish tomato market and exporting into Europe, the Almerian tomato also benefits from Ramadan with significant sales to both Morocco and Turkey.

The mayor of Almería, María del Mar Vázquez, also confirmed her Council’s wholehearted support for the tomato as La Cañada is effectively a superb of the city and generates considerable wealth for all involved.

The event ended with a tasting of La Cañada PGI tomato by all those present, which highlighted the extraordinary quality of this product, which is highlighted as it is only one of the two tomato granted PGI in Europe, along with the Pomodoro di Pachino from Sicily.