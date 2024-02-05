By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 16:14

The route of the sun Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

The province of Malaga will play a leading role in two of the five stages of the 70th edition of the Vuelta a Andalucía – Ruta Ciclista del Sol (Cycle Route of the Sun), which will be held on Thursday February 15, leaving from Vélez-Málaga and, after 192.2 km, will finish in Alcaudete (Jaén). It will cross the municipalities of Periana and Alfarnate, in the heart of La Axarquía.

The fifth and final stage, on Sunday February 18, will start from Benahavís and head for La Línea de la Concepción (Cádiz), with a distance of 168.5 km. passing through the Malaga municipalities of Benaoján, Cortes de la Frontera and Gaucín.

The event was attended by the President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, the Malaga Sports Councillor, Juan Rosas, together with the General Manager of Deporinter, Joaquín Cuevas.

President of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado highlighted Malaga’s commitment to cycling and the Andalucian round, stating that, “cycling is one of the disciplines that arouses most interest in the province of Malaga”. He explained that the province has favourable climatic and geographical conditions for the practice of this sport and said that, “cycling combines many values with which we identify, such as effort, perseverance, teamwork, fair play, sacrifice, or the ability to overcome and improve”.