Guardia Civil crackdown on illegal water use

05 Feb 2024
Guardia Civil Tackle Water Crimes
IN the past three years, the Guardia Civil has been investigating illegal water wells and reservoirs. The latest operation named ‘Mizu III’ resulted in the arrests of 92 individuals for committing 106 offenses related to natural resources, environmental violations, territorial planning breaches, and water and electricity fraud.
With 1,724 inspections across various properties, the operation unveiled 2,341 violations of which 67 per cent were related to water regulations. In the Axarquia region, the Guardia Civil carried out an operation titled ‘CHAAK’ where they observed continuous extractions of public groundwater. They estimate 25 million cubic metres of water have been unlawfully diverted, potentially causing damages of around €10 million to public water resources.
The Guardia Civil Nature Protection Service (Seprona) used advanced technology like remote sensing, satellite, aerial, and drone imagery to track land use changes and agricultural practices. This technology along with the field inspections aids in the identification of illegal water collection methods. The Guardia Civil has promised to remain vigilant in the fight against desertification, protecting the precious resource of water and mitigating risks from abandoned wells.
