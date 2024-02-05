Hauliers rights defended by Partido Popular

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:39
Members of PP demand help for hauliers
Credit: PP Almeria
Sometimes actions taken in another country can have serious repercussions here in Spain and the latest problem affects both farmers and transporters in Almeria.
Demonstrating farmers in France haven’t just blockaded Paris but as has been widely publicised stopped lorries bringing fresh produce into France and have looted some of them.
The Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organizations of the province of Almeria (Coexphal) has criticised the lack of intervention from the Spanish and French governments and now members of the Partido Popular (PP) in Almeria have joined in the protests.
They argue that not only are growers suffering from their inability to safely move their produce across the border between Spain and France but drivers (and up to 350 lorries a day were crossing) are now losing their livelihoods which affects them and their families.
National deputy Maribel S. Torregrosa blamed the “absolute abandonment by the Pedro Sánchez Government to this sector” and demanded that action is taken to ensure that drivers can safely take advantage of the free movement across Europe to which they are entitled.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.