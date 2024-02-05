Hauliers rights defended by Partido Popular

By John Smith • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:39

Members of PP demand help for hauliers Credit: PP Almeria

Sometimes actions taken in another country can have serious repercussions here in Spain and the latest problem affects both farmers and transporters in Almeria.

Demonstrating farmers in France haven’t just blockaded Paris but as has been widely publicised stopped lorries bringing fresh produce into France and have looted some of them.

Farmers and hauliers are suffering

The Association of Fruit and Vegetable Producer Organizations of the province of Almeria (Coexphal) has criticised the lack of intervention from the Spanish and French governments and now members of the Partido Popular (PP) in Almeria have joined in the protests.

They argue that not only are growers suffering from their inability to safely move their produce across the border between Spain and France but drivers (and up to 350 lorries a day were crossing) are now losing their livelihoods which affects them and their families.

Is the Spanish Government doing enough?

National deputy Maribel S. Torregrosa blamed the “absolute abandonment by the Pedro Sánchez Government to this sector” and demanded that action is taken to ensure that drivers can safely take advantage of the free movement across Europe to which they are entitled.