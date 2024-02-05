Ian Lavender, sole surviving Dad’s Army star, has died

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 14:57

Ian Lavender as Private Pike Photo: YouTube

He was 22 and just out of drama school when he first starred as Private Pike in Dad’s Army.

The series, about a Home Guard platoon during the Second World War, ran on BBC One for 10 years from 1968 to 1977 and has been repeated frequently ever since as well as being shown on TV around the world, even including Germany.

Before it was first broadcast, test audiences gave Dad’s Army a big thumbs down which could have scuppered the show before it even started. But in the end, the production team went ahead and the show had regular audiences of 18 million viewers, a figure programme makers today can only dream of.

Private Pike

The last surviving member of the Dad’s Army cast, Ian Lavender also starred in ‘Yes Minister’ and ‘EastEnders’and appeared on stage in a production of Shakespeare’s ‘The Merchant Of Venice’. He appeared in every episode of Dad’s Army during its 10-year run as well as the 1971 spin-off feature film.

Ian grew up in Birmingham and went to drama school in Bristol before getting his big break. He battled illness during his life; cancer, a heart attack and leaving EastEnders having contracted sepsis.

He always referred to Sergeant Wilson, played by John Le Mesurier as ‘Uncle Arthur’ but, in a later interview with the Radio Times he said that on the last ever day of filming he asked one of the show’s writers, David Croft, if in fact ‘Uncle Arthur’ was his father. The reply was “Yes, of course he is”.

To viewers who remember the series, in what some might argue were the glory days of British sitcom, Ian Lavender as Private Pike will always be remembered by the line, “You stupid boy!”.