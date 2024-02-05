Mallorca: News in brief

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 19:14

Mallorca. Credit: Ungar-Biewer/Shutterstock.com

Fugitive captured

On Tuesday, January 30, the National Police in Mallorca apprehended a fugitive member of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso, sought by Peru for terrorism charges. Arrested in an unnamed inland town, the individual was under an international extradition warrant. This significant capture underscores Mallorca’s role in global security efforts.

Train revival

The Soller Train, paused since December 11 for line renovations, resumed service on February 6. Major works included Major Tunnel refurbishment and track improvements, reducing rolling stock wear. Maintenance also extended to overhead lines and workshop overhauls of locomotives and wagons, ensuring enhanced durability for the coming season.

Street justice

In a landmark ruling, Palma City Council must pay €9,232 to a woman who tripped in the street, due to a poorly secured tape on Calle Medico Jose Darder in February 2018. Despite denials, evidence from photos and police reports proved the council’s negligence. The woman suffered several injuries and was on sick leave for more than a month.

Expulsion ordered

The Balearic High Court has confirmed the expulsion of two Iranian women detained at Palma airport for attempting to fly to Manchester Airport with false Israeli and Hungarian passports in 2019. The women, aged 29 and 36, faced a three-year entry ban into Spain. Their plea for a fine instead of expulsion was rejected by the court.

Happy birthday

This year, Bar Venecia celebrates its 90th birthday. Since 1934, it’s evolved from a cycling club to a beloved bar. ‘I started when I was 14 years old, helping my uncle and then he put me on a permanent basis…. He told me I would last 3 years and I’ve been here for almost 38 now,’ said owner Ramon Sanchez Ruiz.

Hotel hiring

The Four Seasons Resort Mallorca at Formentor Hotel is seeking 350 employees for its summer season. A hiring event is scheduled for February 27 at the Rotger Villalonga Foundation, Pollenca. Candidates must pre-register on the SOIB website or attend with a CV. The selection emphasises local residents and assesses skills, training, and experience.