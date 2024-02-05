By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 10:27
Painted cement: Georges Vantongerloo takes centre stage at MACA. Image: Ayuntamiento de Alicante.
It’s exciting news for art lovers as the Museum of Contemporary Art of Alicante (MACA) has confirmed that they are currently showcasing a piece by Georges Vantongerloo.
Titled “Painted Cement Relief,” this artwork, created in 1930, will be on display until May 28, alongside pieces from other renowned artists.
Georges Vantongerloo, born in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1886 and passing away in Paris, France, in 1965, was a prominent figure in 20th-century art.
As a painter, sculptor, and architect, he reshaped the abstract art landscape of the early 20th century.
In 1917, he co-founded the De Stijl group with Piet Mondrian and Theo Van Doesburg.
In the 1930s, he joined the Abstraction-Création movement. Vantongerloo’s painting, characterised by right angles and the interplay of lines and flat colour surfaces, adheres strictly to geometric rules, guided by the notions of emptiness, silence, and the absolute.
He is credited as the pioneer of mathematical thinking in modern art.
