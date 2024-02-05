Police use the Heimlich manoeuvre

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 11:03
Police save child
Photo: Flickr CC / Steven Straiton
Benalmádena police have saved the life of a six year old child with the Heimlich manoeuvre.
A patrol in Benalmádena Costa heard the desperate cries for help of a woman on Avenida de la Armada, next to a restaurant and two police officers managed to save the life of the boy who was choking on food.
The officers immediately performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to expel the remains of food that were obstructing his breathing. Minutes later the ambulance arrived, whose crew helped the officers and found that child had recovered well from his ordeal.
The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, praised the work of the officers, “who in addition to providing safety in our streets offer citizens a close, professional and immediate resource with knowledge of first aid and emergency management”, he said. The mayor has proposed to the chief of the Local Police, public recognition for the excellence of the intervention.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.