Police use the Heimlich manoeuvre

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 11:03

Police save child Photo: Flickr CC / Steven Straiton

Benalmádena police have saved the life of a six year old child with the Heimlich manoeuvre.

A patrol in Benalmádena Costa heard the desperate cries for help of a woman on Avenida de la Armada, next to a restaurant and two police officers managed to save the life of the boy who was choking on food.

The officers immediately performed the Heimlich manoeuvre to expel the remains of food that were obstructing his breathing. Minutes later the ambulance arrived, whose crew helped the officers and found that child had recovered well from his ordeal.

The Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara, praised the work of the officers, “who in addition to providing safety in our streets offer citizens a close, professional and immediate resource with knowledge of first aid and emergency management”, he said. The mayor has proposed to the chief of the Local Police, public recognition for the excellence of the intervention.