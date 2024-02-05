 RAF Typhoons escort airliner to safety

By John Ensor •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 15:03
Image of an RAF Typhoon.
Credit: Ryan Fletcher/Shutterstock.com
A routine flight from Oslo to Manchester found itself in a critical situation requiring military intervention.
On Monday, February 5, the Royal Air Force dispatched two Typhoon fighters to intercept Scandinavian Airlines Flight SK 4609 after it lost communication with air traffic control.
The incident, which unfolded in the early morning, led to the aircraft being safely guided to Manchester Airport.
The airport authorities have since confirmed the safe landing and highlighted the well-established protocols for handling such situations.
It is standard procedure for planes with difficulties like communication loss to be escorted to their destination, confirmed an airport spokesperson, reinforcing the commitment to passenger safety.
The swift action by the RAF underscores their readiness to respond at a moment’s notice to various aerial incidents, including communication failures or unauthorised aircraft entering UK airspace.
Reportedly, the Royal Air Force is looking into the matter, further demonstrating the ongoing efforts to maintain airspace security.
This recent occurrence is not an isolated event, as RAF Typhoon crews regularly conduct interceptions as part of their duty to protect UK airspace.
Previous incidents, such as the diversion of a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Heathrow, which was escorted to Stansted Airport by RAF Typhoons in October, highlight the critical role these fighter jets play in national security.
The interception of Scandinavian Airlines aircraft underscores the importance of seamless cooperation between military and civilian aviation authorities to ensure the safety and security of air travel.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.