Sa Rueta 2024: Palma’s ultimate family fiesta

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 11:55

Palma's Sa Rua festival. Credit: ajuntamentdepalma/X

The annual children’s party in Mallorca Sa Rueta took place in Palma with lots of activities and fun for all the family.

On Sunday, February 4, Palma witnessed the enchanting spectacle of Sa Rueta, transforming the city centre into a playground of imagination and joy for children and their families.

Organised by Cort’s Civic Participation Area, the event unfolded across six iconic locations from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, offering a rich tapestry of activities that captivated the young and the young at heart.

Attendees explored a host of attractions from storytelling sessions and face painting to mask-making workshops and mesmerising magic spaces.

The streets of Placa Major, La Rambla, Carrer de la Riera, and others were alive with the sounds of laughter and the sights of acrobatics, clown antics, and puppetry.

The Passeig del Born was especially lively, hosting the Bover Circus Marathon. This segment featured breath-taking aerial displays, unicycle tricks by Noar company talents, and the comical acts of Pasodoble Circus and Clownomadas, offering an unforgettable blend of juggling, magic, and diabolo performances.

Sa Rueta 2024 once again affirmed Palma’s commitment to fostering community spirit and enriching cultural experiences for its youngest citizens. Next week, Sunday, February 11, Palma will host the grown ups equivalent, Sa Rua.