San Pedro del Pinatar: S for sustainable

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 20:20

San Pedro Shines Image: Facebook/ Restaurante Venezuela

SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR added another feather to its cap when it was awarded the prestigious S for Sustainable for the Tourist Office. Mayor Ángela Gaona Cabrera and Tourism Councillor Javier Castejon Martinez proudly accepted the recognition at a ceremony in Palacio de Cibeles, led by Tourism Minister Jordi Hereu and ICTE President Miguel Morenés.

Quality Tourism Certified

The award supplements the town’s existing Quality Tourism certifications for the Tourist Office and beaches, namely La Puntica, La Mota, Villananitos, and El Mojón. The Regional Park of Salinas and Arenales de San Pedro del Pinatar also renewed its Quality Tourism certification in the Natural Spaces category during the same event.

Restaurant Venezuela Excels: Lo Pagan Eatery Retains Quality Tourism Certification

Celebrating excellence in the business sector, Restaurant Venezuela in Lo Pagan was also lauded for retaining its Quality Tourism certification. This accolade solidifies San Pedro del Pinatar’s commitment to sustainable tourism and quality services, making it a prime destination for travellers seeking both natural beauty and top-notch hospitality.

For more Costa Calida news click here