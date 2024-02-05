Sign up for Walk for Life Arboleas

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:01
Start of the 2023 Walk for Life
Credit: Walk for Life Arboleas
The Walk for Life, Arboleas group consists of a small number of volunteers who are dedicated to helping sufferers of cancer and their families within a 25 kilometre radius of the village.
For more than 10 years, they have provided financial support including help with mobility, translation, and transport and every client can expect one to one support, individual to their needs and with complete confidentiality.
Their most important fundraiser is the sponsored Walk for Life which last year saw 451 people take part, between them raising €21,667.76.
This year’s event will be a two day affair with pre-registration and entertainment on the evening of Friday May 3 with the Walk starting from Arboleas Town Hall at 5pm on Saturday followed by an evening of more entertainment where food and drink will also be available.
Although it seems a long way off, those taking part have two important things to do between now and May, firstly they have to cajole as many people as people as possible to sponsor them and secondly spend some time getting fit in order to make sure they can complete the course of either 3km or 6km comfortably.
Other events organised by the group include dinners, a calendar and other get togethers including a dog show.
Visit https://www.walk4lifearboleas.com/ to find out more about the organisation and to download the sponsorship form.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
