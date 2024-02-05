Sign up for Walk for Life Arboleas

By John Smith • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:01

Start of the 2023 Walk for Life Credit: Walk for Life Arboleas

The Walk for Life, Arboleas group consists of a small number of volunteers who are dedicated to helping sufferers of cancer and their families within a 25 kilometre radius of the village.

For more than 10 years, they have provided financial support including help with mobility, translation, and transport and every client can expect one to one support, individual to their needs and with complete confidentiality.

Will you Walk for Life?

Their most important fundraiser is the sponsored Walk for Life which last year saw 451 people take part, between them raising €21,667.76.

This year’s event will be a two day affair with pre-registration and entertainment on the evening of Friday May 3 with the Walk starting from Arboleas Town Hall at 5pm on Saturday followed by an evening of more entertainment where food and drink will also be available.

Although it seems a long way off, those taking part have two important things to do between now and May, firstly they have to cajole as many people as people as possible to sponsor them and secondly spend some time getting fit in order to make sure they can complete the course of either 3km or 6km comfortably.

Other events organised by the group include dinners, a calendar and other get togethers including a dog show.

Find out more at the link below

Visit https://www.walk4lifearboleas.com/ to find out more about the organisation and to download the sponsorship form.