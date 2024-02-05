Stage Buzz Live on the Costa del Sol

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 12:15
Bring bands and music promoters together
Photos: Pick Pik and Eddy’s Music Factory
Paul Scotton and Eddy Durlacher are collaborating to launch a digital magazine in March dedicated to lovers of live music on the Costa del Sol with the idea of showcasing local bands, entertainers, singers and live music venues.
It’s called Stage Buzz Live
On Monday February 19, they are holding a launch event at Eddy’s Music Factory in Malaga. This is the first venture of its kind: a networking initiative for the music business here on the Costa del Sol.
The purpose of the launch is to present the upcoming magazine and Eddy’s music production venue, but also to get all everyone together in one place to put artists and venues together. Local TV stations will be covering the event which is being held in two sessions at 4pm and 7pm.
Anyone with an interest in live music or who is working here in the music business is invited to attend to meet each other and collaborate. Local bands and others are encouraged to submit articles to the magazine about their experience as a band, singer, entertainer or music promoter here on the coast.
The venue owner, Eddy Durlacher, will talk about his venue as well. It’s free to attend and their will be a free drink on arrival plus tapas. See you there.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.