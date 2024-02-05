By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 16:25

Combating loneliness Photo: AFA Mijas

AFA Mijas has launched ‘La Mirada del recuerdo’ (The Glance of Remembrance), the name of a project launched by the Mijas Association of Relatives with Alzheimer’s Disease (AFA Mijas), funded by the Andalucian Regional Government, which aims to raise awareness of unwanted loneliness and encourage volunteering to fight it.

According to the social worker of their day centre, Lucia Cordero, “this campaign has arisen because the State Observatory of Unwanted Loneliness reported that 90 per cent of the population thinks that loneliness can be a problem that we can have at any time of our lives and about 15 per cent of the population suffers from it”.

But what is unwanted loneliness? As the director of the AFA Mijas day centre, Mari Carmen López, explained, “the real definition of unwanted loneliness is that negative feeling that a person experiences when they perceive that the number of social relationships is not what they would like or that, even if they do have these social relationships, they do not provide the emotional support they need”.

The project will be developed in three phases: the first is recruitment; the second, training of volunteers; and the third, action. The aim is to create a bank of volunteers who can accompany people who suffer from loneliness. To collaborate, all you need to do is contact the association by telephone on 952 59 08 10 or by email at afamijas@alzheimerdemalaga.org.