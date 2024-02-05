The swimming pool in Torremolinos reopens

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 10:46

The pool reopens Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Virgen del Carmen swimming pool in Torremolinos has reopened its doors after various improvement and maintenance works were carried out on the outdoor Olympic facility including new plumbing as well as interior and exterior painting.

In addition, the heating system of the swimming pool has been completely renovated with a new biomass boiler which burns olive pits and the installation of 48 solar panels.

In February, nearly 500 professional swimmers will use the pool s 19 foreign teams arrive for training which will bring over €200,000 to the local economy.

Among the teams arriving in February will be the Girondins de Bordeaux from France, a team that has been coming to Torremolinos for many years and which has a synchronised swimming team.

The outdoor Olympic facility will also be available for those who want to benefit from free swimming, from Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am until 5pm and on Sundays from 9.30am until 2pm.