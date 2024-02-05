The swimming pool in Torremolinos reopens

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 10:46
The pool reopens
Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall
The Virgen del Carmen swimming pool in Torremolinos has reopened its doors after various improvement and maintenance works were carried out on the outdoor Olympic facility including new plumbing as well as interior and exterior painting.
In addition, the heating system of the swimming pool has been completely renovated with a new biomass boiler which burns olive pits and the installation of 48 solar panels.
In February, nearly 500 professional swimmers will use the pool s 19 foreign teams arrive for training which will bring over €200,000 to the local economy.
Among the teams arriving in February will be the Girondins de Bordeaux from France, a team that has been coming to Torremolinos for many years and which has a synchronised swimming team.
The outdoor Olympic facility will also be available for those who want to benefit from free swimming, from Monday to Saturday, from 9.30am until 5pm and on Sundays from 9.30am until 2pm.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.