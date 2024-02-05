By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 9:16

Photo: Facebook / Manuel Parodi

The Arts Society Costa del Sol is hosting a lecture ‘The Tragic End of the Spanish Revolution in 1823’ on Tuesday February 13 at 10.30 am at The Danish Club in Mijas. Entry is €8 for members and €10 for non-members.

The aim of the Arts Society Costa del Sol is to challenge and inform a discerning public about art in all its diversity, including the heritage of Spain where so many of us have made our home. As they say, art knows no linguistic boundaries and at the last count their members encompassed 15 nationalities.

The illustrated art lectures run from October through to May, covering a wide variety of artistic and cultural interests. During the lecture season they offer members many opportunities to socialise including after lecture drinks and dinners.

This lecture will cover an exciting but hardly known moment in the history of Spain and Europe, that of the liberal revolutions of the early 19th Century, which would put an end to mediaeval society and would start the Modern World.

The two main revolutions that have gained universal recognition are the American Revolution that gave way to the independence of the United States of America and the French Revolution that began the end of the Ancient Régime in Europe.

But there is a third revolutionary process that has gone largely unnoticed, the ‘Spanish Revolution’ of the early Nineteenth Century that developed in parallel to, and was eclipsed by, the Spanish War of independence against the French invaders led by Napoleon Bonaparte. A Constitution was created in Spain that sanctioned the end of the Ancient Régime and settled the Sovereignty of the People in the Country, putting an end to the Inquisition, for instance. But the future road would not be easy….

The lecture will be given by Manuel Parodi who has a European PhD in History and Archaeology and is a specialist in archaeological and economic history. He is currently working as a researcher at the University of Jaén and has also taught as a visiting lecturer at several Spanish and foreign Universities. He is the author of some thirty books and 200 scientific articles about history, cultural and historical heritage.