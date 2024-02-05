By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 12:00

Torrevieja triumph: Surpassing 100,000 residents and dazzling diversity. Image: Unai Huizi Photography / Shutterstock.com.

Torrevieja has hit a milestone with over 100,000 registered inhabitants.

These figures mean Torrevieja secures its spot as the third most populous city in Alicante province and the fifth in the Valencian Community.

That puts it just behind the big names like Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, and Elche.

As of February 1, the city boasts a total of 100,421 residents, as per the stats from the Municipal Register of the City Council.

Among them, 50.26 per cent (50,477) are Spanish, and 49.74 per cent(49,944) hail from 122 countries spread across five continents.

Breaking it down, 48,887 (48.68 per cent) are men, and 51,534 (51.32 per cent) are women.

Diving into the diversity, citizens from Ukraine (7,650), Russia (5,837), and Great Britain (4,912) top the charts among international residents.

Since January 2023, Torrevieja has welcomed 1,879 Ukrainians and 905 Russians, largely attributed to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Beyond the former USSR and the UK, Colombian residents take the stage with 4,360 registered individuals, maintaining their position ahead of Torrevieja’s long-standing Moroccan population (2,473).

The list continues with Swedes (1,677), Romanians (1,604), Bulgarians (1,524), Belgians (1,474), Italians (1,246), Germans (1,159), and more.