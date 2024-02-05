By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 12:00
Torrevieja triumph: Surpassing 100,000 residents and dazzling diversity. Image: Unai Huizi Photography / Shutterstock.com.
Torrevieja has hit a milestone with over 100,000 registered inhabitants.
These figures mean Torrevieja secures its spot as the third most populous city in Alicante province and the fifth in the Valencian Community.
That puts it just behind the big names like Valencia, Alicante, Castellón, and Elche.
As of February 1, the city boasts a total of 100,421 residents, as per the stats from the Municipal Register of the City Council.
Among them, 50.26 per cent (50,477) are Spanish, and 49.74 per cent(49,944) hail from 122 countries spread across five continents.
Breaking it down, 48,887 (48.68 per cent) are men, and 51,534 (51.32 per cent) are women.
Diving into the diversity, citizens from Ukraine (7,650), Russia (5,837), and Great Britain (4,912) top the charts among international residents.
Since January 2023, Torrevieja has welcomed 1,879 Ukrainians and 905 Russians, largely attributed to the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Beyond the former USSR and the UK, Colombian residents take the stage with 4,360 registered individuals, maintaining their position ahead of Torrevieja’s long-standing Moroccan population (2,473).
The list continues with Swedes (1,677), Romanians (1,604), Bulgarians (1,524), Belgians (1,474), Italians (1,246), Germans (1,159), and more.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.