Upward trend: Housing prices continue to climb in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 12:38

The Soaring Real Estate Landscape in Murcia Image: Shutterstock/ underdog_cg

HOUSING prices in the Region of Murcia continue to climb steadily each month, fuelled by the ongoing economic inflation affecting all sectors. City and town centres across the region saw an uptick in prices in January, with coastal areas maintaining their status as the most expensive.

The average housing price in the region stands at €1,192 per square metre, reflecting a 9 per cent increase from the same month last year and a 0.5 per cent increase from December 2023.

Coastal Charms: Highs and Lows in Murcia’s Property Market

At the top of the list is La Manga del Mar Menor, where the average cost per square meter is €1,737, followed by San Javier at €1,535 and San Pedro del Pinatar at €1,329. Coastal towns like Mazarrón and Águilas also contribute to the trend. On the lower end, towns like Bullas (€461), Yecla (€616), and Jumilla (€635) boast more affordable housing.

City Centers Lead the Charge in Rising Real Estate Prices

In major cities, Murcia‘s square metre price rose to €1,246 (11.7 per cent increase), Cartagena’s to €1,186 (2.7 per cent increase), and Lorca’s to €1,090 (3.6 per cent increase in January).

Spain’s Housing Market Echoes Murcia’s Ascending Prices

Nationally, Spain’s used housing market recorded an 8 per cent year-on-year increase, reaching €2,049 per square metre. Meanwhile, in the Region of Murcia, rental rates continue to rise, marking a 0.8 per cent increase in January.

For more Costa Calida news click here