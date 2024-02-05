Wacky Races enjoyed in Cuevas del Almanzora

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:45
Two of the younger competitors
Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council
There was a buzz of excitement in Cuevas del Almanzora on Sunday February 4 when the XVII race for specially made vehicles without motors took place.
Some 30 riders steering 15 vehicles, many of which were basically tricycles although there were some vehicles which could have come out of Wacky Races or Mario Kart.
Several hundred spectators both local residents and visitors attracted by the spectacle lined the route and the organisers were delighted that this year’s race attracted more entries than ever and had a mix of ages and genders.
Everyone was thanked by the mayor and attending councillors and although there were no enormous prizes all who participated had the satisfaction of being applauded for their commitment and walked away in one piece with a certificate of participation.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
