Wacky Races enjoyed in Cuevas del Almanzora

By John Smith • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 18:45

Two of the younger competitors Credit: Cuevas del Almanzora Council

There was a buzz of excitement in Cuevas del Almanzora on Sunday February 4 when the XVII race for specially made vehicles without motors took place.

Some 30 riders steering 15 vehicles, many of which were basically tricycles although there were some vehicles which could have come out of Wacky Races or Mario Kart.

Several hundred spectators both local residents and visitors attracted by the spectacle lined the route and the organisers were delighted that this year’s race attracted more entries than ever and had a mix of ages and genders.

Everyone was thanked by the mayor and attending councillors and although there were no enormous prizes all who participated had the satisfaction of being applauded for their commitment and walked away in one piece with a certificate of participation.