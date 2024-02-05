‘Water Ships’ to import water into Axarquia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Feb 2024 • 19:04

Water ships a possibility Image: Shutterstock/ Alvaro Ardisana

THE Andalucian Government announced that they plan to source additional water by bringing in ‘water ships’. Jorge Martín, President of the Public Water and Sanitation Company of Axarquía (Axaragua), has issued a statement clarifying that if the experts deem it necessary they will indeed explore this option.

Distribution Logistics

According to the President of the Axarquía Costa del Sol Joint Authority, under which Axaragua operates, distribution would occur from the port of Málaga to areas with specific needs along the coast.

Martín stated, ‘Every action taken by the government to combat drought has involved coordination with affected municipalities and joint authorities, as in our case.”

Infrastructure and Projects

Other sources suggest the water would be brought in from Almeria but Martin went on to say they have had no confirmation about the origin of the water to be brought in by ship. He went on to discuss that under the Drought Decree, the Malaga Province was assigned 52 cubic hectometers of additional water. He also highlighted the ongoing projects to enhance the water infrastructure in an attempt to ensure a sustainable water supply for the Axarquia Region.

