Albox Carnival a deserving success

By John Smith
Published: 06 Feb 2024
One of the 20 groups
Credit: Screenshot
The Albox Carnival which is one of the earliest in the year took place on Saturday February 3 and was such a success that it has sent out a challenge to other carnivals.
Starting at 6pm from the Plaza San Francisco some 350 friends and family enrolled in 20 different groups to march towards the Auditorio Centro de Agua y Salud where the prize giving took place followed by the always exciting party.
This was a new venue for the event and there was an interesting twist as prizes of varying amounts from €100 to €500 were awarded with separate prizes for local groups and those from other areas who were taking part.
Food and drink was of course available and music was supplied by Los Vinilos, followed by DJs from midnight.
All in all it was an event that was enjoyed by everyone whether taking part or looking on.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
