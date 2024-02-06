Albox Carnival a deserving success

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 20:25

One of the 20 groups Credit: Screenshot

The Albox Carnival which is one of the earliest in the year took place on Saturday February 3 and was such a success that it has sent out a challenge to other carnivals.

One of the earliest carnivals

Starting at 6pm from the Plaza San Francisco some 350 friends and family enrolled in 20 different groups to march towards the Auditorio Centro de Agua y Salud where the prize giving took place followed by the always exciting party.

This was a new venue for the event and there was an interesting twist as prizes of varying amounts from €100 to €500 were awarded with separate prizes for local groups and those from other areas who were taking part.

Food and drink was of course available and music was supplied by Los Vinilos, followed by DJs from midnight.

A special evening

All in all it was an event that was enjoyed by everyone whether taking part or looking on.