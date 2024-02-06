Axarquia Social Club: Uniting hearts, cultivating community

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 22:42
Embrace Community Spirit
Image: Shutterstock/Jan Mika
IN the heart of Axarquia, a social club is bringing people together and offering a gateway to unforgettable experiences. The Axarquia Social Club has become a hub for locals and expats alike, fostering a sense of community through exciting events and activities.
One of the club’s highlights is the upcoming Cadiz Carnival Day Trip on February 17, promising a day filled with festivities and cultural experiences. For those seeking more varied experiences, the club hosts a range of events, from the Granada Wine Festival to the exhilarating Sierra Nevada Ski Village excursion.
Why join the Axarquia Social Club? Beyond the thrill of exploration, being a member offers an opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, forge lasting friendships, and actively contribute to the growth of a vibrant community. Membership, priced at just €5 per year, grants access to a calendar brimming with engaging events.
As we navigate through an ever-changing world, social clubs like Axarquia play a crucial role in nurturing social bonds, promoting well-being, and creating cherished memories. So, whether you’re a local resident or a new arrival, consider joining the Axarquia Social Club.
For more Axarquia news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.