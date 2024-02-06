Baggage scam is catching people out

By John Smith • Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:03

Unclaimed baggage is usually auctioned officially Credit: dcwriterdawn flickr

Whenever you think that it would be impossible for crooks to come up with new way of trying to scam people, a new trick emerges and this has happened at Prague Airport.

Excited by Baggage Battles?

Perhaps excited by the sometimes valuable finds that dealers in the TV show Baggage Battles manage to buy, a new Facebook page supposedly being run by Prague Airport appeared a while ago.

It offers to sell unclaimed luggage from the airport at special prices with the inference that lucky buyers are almost assured to purchase a genuine bargain.

The only problem is that the management of the Airport do not ever sell unclaimed baggage but have a policy of passing it back to the airline which transported it and what’s more this doesn’t happen very often in any case.

This apparently hasn’t just affected Václav Havel Airport as officials have said that a number of other European airports are suffering the same scam but it has also revealed that despite complaints to Facebook parent, Meta, no action has yet been taken.

The simple warning therefore is if you see unclaimed baggage being offered for sale, be very careful that you don’t reveal any of your financial details and you are advised to steer well clear of such offers as they are almost certainly scams.

Public auction not Facebook is the norm

It is true that some busy airports do, alongside customs and police, send unclaimed and confiscated baggage and other items to recognised auction houses but this is always transparent with no fixed prices.