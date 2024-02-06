Baggage scam is catching people out

By John Smith •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 19:03
Unclaimed baggage is usually auctioned officially
Credit: dcwriterdawn flickr
Whenever you think that it would be impossible for crooks to come up with new way of trying to scam people, a new trick emerges and this has happened at Prague Airport.
Perhaps excited by the sometimes valuable finds that dealers in the TV show Baggage Battles manage to buy, a new Facebook page supposedly being run by Prague Airport appeared a while ago.
It offers to sell unclaimed luggage from the airport at special prices with the inference that lucky buyers are almost assured to purchase a genuine bargain.
The only problem is that the management of the Airport do not ever sell unclaimed baggage but have a policy of passing it back to the airline which transported it and what’s more this doesn’t happen very often in any case.
This apparently hasn’t just affected Václav Havel Airport as officials have said that a number of other European airports are suffering the same scam but it has also revealed that despite complaints to Facebook parent, Meta, no action has yet been taken.
The simple warning therefore is if you see unclaimed baggage being offered for sale, be very careful that you don’t reveal any of your financial details and you are advised to steer well clear of such offers as they are almost certainly scams.
It is true that some busy airports do, alongside customs and police, send unclaimed and confiscated baggage and other items to recognised auction houses but this is always transparent with no fixed prices.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.