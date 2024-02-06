By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 8:12
Berlin shines bright: Third on TimeOut's Global Powerhouse List. Image: Vety Maria / Shutterstock.com.
Berlin is not just any city, it’s a global powerhouse according to TimeOut’s latest rankings.
Securing third place alongside heavyweights like New York and Cape Town, Berlin’s international appeal is on the rise.
Burkhard Kieker, the brains behind VisitBerlin, credits the city’s allure to its vibrant community.
“The brand of our city of Berlin is strong and intact,” he says, acknowledging the tireless efforts of those working to make the city irresistibly attractive.
TimeOut digs into Berlin’s charm, highlighting that it’s more than just clubs and galleries.
Grace Beard, TimeOut’s travel editor, spills the beans on what makes the city truly remarkable.
“It is not just a tourist hotspot; it is a fantastic place to call home,” Grace confirmed
“Beyond the glitz and glam of world-class restaurants, culture, and nightlife, the city boasts a strong sense of community spirit and an undeniable vibe.”
The annual TimeOut list of the best cities in the world not only provides inspiration for travelling, but is also a global snapshot of urban life.
Thousands of city dwellers were asked about the quality and affordability of their city’s food, culture and nightlife and how they feel about their city.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
