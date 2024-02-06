By Anna Ellis •
Published: 06 Feb 2024 • 10:35
Building boom: Alicante's construction sector surges to record highs. Image: Carlos Ariso / Shutterstock.com.
The construction sector in the province made waves in 2023, breaking records with a total of 8,783 homes initiated.
According to the Official College of Technical Architecture, this is the highest figure since 2007.
This significant achievement surpasses the previous record set in 2018 by 17 per cent, which saw 7,532 homes, and marks an impressive 52 per cent increase compared to 2022, where 5,768 homes were approved.
Breaking it down by municipalities, two towns in the province surpassed 1,000 homes initiated in 2023.
Orihuela took the lead with 1,181 homes, followed by Alicante with 1,099.
Denia had 587 homes started, and Sant Joan d’Alacant recorded 302.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
